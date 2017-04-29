What if the Dallas Mavericks Win the NBA Draft Lottery?

What if the Dallas Mavericks strike gold on May 16th and win the NBA Draft Lottery? What options would they have with the pick? The Dallas Mavericks currently have the 9th best odds to land the top overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Although the odds of them staying at the 9th spot in the draft are high, it's not impossible for them to find luck on lottery night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Cuban.