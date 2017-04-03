Wednesday Night ESPN Odds: Dallas Mavericks at L.A. Clippers
The Dallas Mavericks are eliminated from playoff contention, but the Los Angeles Clippers are in a battle for playoff positioning and heavy favorites in this game, hosting Dallas as 11.5-point favorites in the second-half of an ESPN Wednesday night double header. Chris Paul and the Clippers may be making their final tour as we have seen this iteration of Clippers' basketball, with CP3 and Blake Griffin both due to hit free agency this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maddux Sports Blog.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC