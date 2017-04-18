Watch: Did Rajon Rondo try to trip Jae Crowder?
After Jae Crowder scored and then passed the Bulls bench, Rajon Rondo lifted his leg as he walked by. Cramps? Or was it something devious? You would be unhappy, too, if you were 1) Unable to play in a key playoff game and 2) Had just hacked the arms off your stylish mauve suit to accomodate a cast.
