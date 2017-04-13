Tony Romo Suiting up for the Dallas M...

Tony Romo Suiting up for the Dallas Mavericks' Final Game

The plan was for Romo, who had basketball scholarship offers coming out of high school, to sign a one-day contract with the Mavs. Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks honored retired Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo last night, allowing him to suit up in a Mavs uniform and take part in everything the players do, except get in the actual game. No one can hope to summarize what Romo has done for the metroplex better than our man Jordan Ross over at Cowboys HQ did here, so I won't try.

