Tom Brady offers some words of encouragement for Celtics' Isaiah Thomas
He was especially spectacular in Game 1, pouring in 33 points and recording six assists with the entire TD Garden crowd behind him. On Friday, Thomas got some extra words of encouragement from another Boston star: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady , who dedicated an Instagram post to letting Thomas know that Brady has his back.
