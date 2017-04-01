The Indiana Pacers Are In A Sticky Situation

Whether the Indiana Pacers make the playoffs or not, there's a good chance the team collapses following the season Paul George and the Indiana Pacers are teetering on the edge of the eighth seed, which doesn't bode well for the future of the organization. The Pacers haven't made it to an Eastern Conference Finals since 2013-14, when the team led the conference in record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.