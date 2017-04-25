Scott Howard-Cooper: Final Look At 2016's Rookies
As if reviews on the 2016-17 rookies aren't harsh enough, the conclusion on the 2016 Draft after the regular season is even more severe, with the picks from last June worse than the class of first-year players in general and needing a lot of help from unlikely sources just to generate that much respect. The top spot in the final Rookie Ladder belonged to second-round pick Malcolm Brogdon and second and third place to 2014 choices Dario Saric and Joel Embiid, respectively, with 2015's Willy Hernangomez fifth.
