Robin Lopez, Chicago Bulls eviscerate Boston Celtics on offensive glass in Game 1 victory
Entering the postseason, the Celtics were 27th in defensive rebounding percentage at 75.3, and Sunday's performance is unlikely to shine a favorable light on that metric. The Bulls pulled down 20 offensive boards, and that number could have been considerably higher if the Celtics hadn't improved notably down the stretch -- with 6:22 left in the third quarter, guard Rajon Rondo grabbed Chicago's final offensive board of the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC