Robin Lopez, Chicago Bulls eviscerate Boston Celtics on offensive glass in Game 1 victory

Entering the postseason, the Celtics were 27th in defensive rebounding percentage at 75.3, and Sunday's performance is unlikely to shine a favorable light on that metric. The Bulls pulled down 20 offensive boards, and that number could have been considerably higher if the Celtics hadn't improved notably down the stretch -- with 6:22 left in the third quarter, guard Rajon Rondo grabbed Chicago's final offensive board of the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.