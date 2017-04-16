Rick Carlisle: Tony Romo was 'speechless' when Mavericks approached him about warming up with team

Tony Romo laughs while addressing the media with Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle following the Mavericks morning shootaround before a game against the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Dallas. The former Cowboys quarterback will be honored Tuesday night as a Maverick for a day, taking part in the NBA team's pregame warm ups and wearing a No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.