Paul George's 43 not enough as Pacers...

Paul George's 43 not enough as Pacers fall in double overtime to Cavaliers

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Indy Cornrows

Despite having one of their best efforts of the season, the Indiana Pacers see no reward for their play, as their losing streak extends to four games with a road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers . The constant whiffs against lottery teams now put the Pacers at 37-40 on the season, in need of help to stay alive in the postseason race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indy Cornrows.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
News Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14) Jun '14 Bill Russell Fan 64
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,342 • Total comments across all topics: 280,030,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC