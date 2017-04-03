No structural damage to Jae Crowder's elbow, but he could miss C's showdown vs. Cavs
The Boston Celtics easily dispatched the New York Knicks 110-94 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, but there was more worry than celebration afterward due to an elbow injury to Jae Crowder . The small forward left the game in the third quarter and said after the game that he was "worried" and had never experienced anything like that before.
