NBA Playoffs: Pacers show fight, but come up short in Game 1 loss to Cavaliers
Despite a positive impression, the Indiana Pacers will be looking back on their Game 1 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers as a lost opportunity. The Pacers took Cleveland's shot all afternoon, but still had an opportunity to win the game on the final possession.
Read more at Indy Cornrows.
