NBA playoffs 2017: Paul George brushes off questions about future after getting swept by Cavs
There are so many questions surrounding Paul George's future with the Pacers now that their 2016-17 season has ended, but there's one person it doesn't really help to ask: Paul George. A few tried, anyway, during a press conference with George that followed a 106-102 loss to the Cavaliers that swept the Pacers out of the NBA playoffs after the first round.
