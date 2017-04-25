NBA investigating why Houston Rockets...

NBA investigating why Houston Rockets owner Les Alexander spoke with ref

22 hrs ago

NBA investigating why Houston Rockets owner Les Alexander spoke with ref Alexander's short conversation with a ref during Game 5 could cost him. The Houston Rockets once again outlasted Russell Westbrook and the Okahoma City Thunder, eliminating them from the playoffs in Game 5. Houston mayor Sylvester Turner sits court side with Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander during the third quarter between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

