Mavericks believe guard Seth Curry a effectively, a rookie stilla in 4th season

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and his brother, Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry, hug before a meeting at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry grimaces and holds his arm after leaving the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Memphis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.