James dominates, Cavs beat Celtics 114-91 in East showdown

LeBron James had 36 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers ran past the Boston Celtics 114-91 on Wednesday night to move back into first place in the Eastern Conference. The teams had identical records entering their final regular-season matchup, but Cleveland now has a one-game lead over Boston with only four games to play.

