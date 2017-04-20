Isaiah Thomas intends to get tooth fixed quickly, despite Celtics' pleas

BOSTON --? Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas lost a front tooth during Sunday's Game 1 victory over the Washington Wizards and the team's initial efforts to reinsert it were unsuccessful. That didn't stop Thomas from scoring a game-high 33 points on 11-of-23 shooting over 38 minutes while helping the Celtics rally from a 17-point deficit for a 123-111 triumph at TD Garden.

