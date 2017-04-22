If Heat bring back this season's core...

If Heat bring back this season's core, is it good enough to accomplish...

14 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

The question is, why would team president Pat Riley and general manager Andy Elisburg bring back the core of a team that missed the playoffs? Well, because Miami's coaches and players insist that it's a core that has the potential to be part of a championship run. That seems strange for a team that just finished with a 41-41 record.

