Heat aren't rushing to close the books on this season

The NBA draft lottery is in May, the draft happens in June and free agency arrives in July. Changing from the normal end-of-season schedule, the Heat have told players - whether they're about to become free agents or not - that they're welcome to stick around and keep working over the coming weeks.

