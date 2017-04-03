Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks

In terms of winning percentage, the 2016-17 season will go down as the second-worst season in the Dirk Nowitzki Era . The worst season of the Nowitzki Era was the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season, when Dirk was a 20-year-old rookie, still years away from his status as the best international basketball player of all-time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pounding the Rock.