Dominant DeMar: DeRozan's 38 points lead Toronto Raptors past Miami Heat 96-94

13 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

DeMar DeRozan had a strong first half and finished with 38 points to go with six rebounds as the Raptors beat the Miami Heat 96-94 on Friday night in Toronto's final home game of the regular season. Canadian point guard Cory Joseph came off the bench with 14 points and three assists for Toronto , who cut the idle Boston Celtics lead in the Atlantic Division to 1 1/2 games.

