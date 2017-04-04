Dirk, Matthews, Curry all sitting out...

Dirk, Matthews, Curry all sitting out Mavs' game vs. Kings

16 hrs ago

The Mavericks will sit three players tonight, two for precautionary reasons and one for rest purposes, against the the Sacramento Kings. As promised by coach Rick Carlisle earlier on this never-ending road trip, some veterans will not play both ends of this back-to-back set of games that concludes Wednesday at the Los Angeles Clippers.

