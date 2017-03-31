Dallas Mavericks Visit Memphis Looking To End Skid
The Dallas Mavericks continue to fall night after night but hope to make a change against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight on their home court. With their first losing season during owner Mark Cuban's tenure set in stone, the Dallas Mavericks are merely trying to finish it on a positive note.
