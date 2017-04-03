CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a rant after a close loss while Rick Pitino was the unsuccessful Lord Protector of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' basketball team, he said, "Larry Bird isn't coming through that door." However, a 5-9 anomaly who has become the leading fourth quarter scorer in the NBA, named Isaiah Thomas - no, not the Detroit Pistons' Isiah Thomas - will be walking through that door at Boston's TD Garden on Wednesday night.

