Celtics within striking distance afte...

Celtics within striking distance after win at home over Bulls read comments

1 hr ago

Boston's Isaiah Thomas drives to the basket against Chicago's Isaiah Canaan during the Celtics' Game 5 win Wednesday. Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley scored 24 points apiece to help the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 108-97 on Wednesday night and take a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series.

