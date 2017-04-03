Celtics' Jae Crowder reacting after making his first jump shot...

Jae Crowder expects to undergo MRI after experiencing tingling, swelling in elbow: Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder expects to undergo an MRI after experiencing tingling and swelling in his left elbow during a 110-94 triumph over the New York Knicks on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Breaking down the Red Sox' Opening Day roster: With the regular season set to start Monday afternoon with a 2:05 game at Fenway Park against the Pirates, here is a closer look at the team the Red Sox are taking into battle this season.

