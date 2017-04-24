Canales Feels at Home with Mavericks
Earlier this month we had the chance to sit down with Laredo's own Kaleb Canales to talk about a variety of topics including coaching the Mavericks, working for Mark Cuban and of course Dirk Nowitzki as he works towards his ultimate goal of becoming an NBA head coach. After almost a decade spent in Portland, the spot where Laredo's own Kaleb Canales was able to break through in NBA circles, he's now settled in as an assistant with the Mavericks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGNS-TV Laredo.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC