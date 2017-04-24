Can Nerlens Noel Reach His Potential as a Dallas Maverick? Factor #1 Durability
The Dallas Mavericks took what could be a monumental step in shaping the future of the franchise when they acquired Nerlens Noel at the 2017 Trade Deadline. Though the 23-year-old center becomes a restricted free agent this summer, the Mavs have all but guaranteed that they will match any and all offers that Noel receives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mavs Moneyball.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC