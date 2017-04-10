Bright Side Phoenix Suns preseason predictions revisited

Now that the Phoenix Suns season is over at 24 wins against 58 losses, it's time to look back at our preseason predictions! We knew coming into the season that the Suns were a team in transition, with a coach not likely to completely tank from day one but a roster loaded with too much young talent to bury on the bench. The Suns had 10 players aged 25 or younger on the team , and 4 players 31 or older.

