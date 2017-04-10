Bears Down: Mavericks end season with 100-93 win over Grizzlies
Nicolas Brussino and Devin Harris each scored 15 points and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 100-93 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The Mavericks won despite leaving starters Dirk Nowitzki, Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews at home.
