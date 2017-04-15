40-year-old Vince Carter dunked in playoff game

Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/04/vince-carter-40-old-dunk-nba-playoffs-mutombo-start-grizzlies Vince Carter, who is one of our favorite players in the playoffs , is 40 years old, and he started in the Grizzlies' Game 1 loss to the Spurs on Saturday. Although it was a loss, look at this - Carter had a fastbreak DUNK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.