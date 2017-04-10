3 things to watch for in Cavs-Pacers
Now that the playoffs are here, we are finally going to learn about the Cavaliers . Is there defense actually going to be there downfall? Did LeBron play too many minutes? Is everything really going be okay? Here are three things to watch for in Cavs- Pacers that will help paint a clearer picture of the 2016-17 Cavs. The Pacers might be an ideal first round opponent for Cleveland to implement Tyronn Lue's secret strategy or just generally implement other fixes that gets the defense in shape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear the Sword.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC