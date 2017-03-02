Warriors pay Jose Calderon $415,000 for two hours of not playing basketball

Making $415,000 for two hours of not working? Not a bad day for NBA veteran Jose Calderon, who received a prorated salary for the rest of the season despite being cut by the Golden State Warriors just a couple of hours after they signed him Wednesday. The Warriors had a verbal agreement to sign Calderon, a 35-year-old point guard who had been recently waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, but the team's needs changed drastically Tuesday night after superstar forward Kevin Durant injured his knee, sidelining him for at least four weeks.

