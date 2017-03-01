Thunder Looks To End Road-Skid Agains...

Thunder Looks To End Road-Skid Against Mavericks

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Riding a two-game losing streak, the Thunder continues its road trip in Dallas on Sunday night when it takes on the Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. Despite a disappointing start to the season, the Mavs decided to take a step towards improvement at the trade deadline by acquiring Nerlens Noel from the Philadelphia 76ers. It appears to be an incredible trade so far, seeing Dallas is 3-1 since Noel has joined the team and has wins over Memphis, Miami and the new-look Pelicans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
News Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14) Jun '14 Bill Russell Fan 64
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,101 • Total comments across all topics: 279,354,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC