Thunder Looks To End Road-Skid Against Mavericks
Riding a two-game losing streak, the Thunder continues its road trip in Dallas on Sunday night when it takes on the Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. Despite a disappointing start to the season, the Mavs decided to take a step towards improvement at the trade deadline by acquiring Nerlens Noel from the Philadelphia 76ers. It appears to be an incredible trade so far, seeing Dallas is 3-1 since Noel has joined the team and has wins over Memphis, Miami and the new-look Pelicans.
