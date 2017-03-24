Suns' Booker scores 70, but Celtics prevail

Devin Booker erupted for an NBA season-high 70 points, the most points ever scored in a game against the Boston Celtics, but it wasn't nearly enough for his Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Isaiah Thomas accumulated 34 points and seven assists, and the Celtics scored the game's first six points and never looked back en route to a 130-120 victory.

