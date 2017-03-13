Suns bench healthy Eric Bledsoe for r...

Suns bench healthy Eric Bledsoe for remainder of season

General manager Ryan McDonough said the decision was made to give the 27-year-old point guard some rest and further expand playing time for the team's younger players, particularly rookie point guard Tyler Ulis . In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, McDonough said Bledsoe is healthy and the decision had little to do with the player's history of knee problems.

