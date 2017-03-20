In late February, as the Suns prepared for their first game after the All-Star break, Len finished his work during the morning shoot-around in Chicago. Suns' Alex Len: I have to show I can be a starting center In late February, as the Suns prepared for their first game after the All-Star break, Len finished his work during the morning shoot-around in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.