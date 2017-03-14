Stephen Curry enjoying his brother Seth's career year in Dallas

It's been a career year for Seth Curry - Steph's brother - who has forced his way into the Mavericks' starting lineup and scorched since arriving there. Since the All-Star break, Seth has had scoring nights of 31, 29, 24, 22 and 21. While securing his once shaky standing in the NBA, he is a key reason Dallas has vaulted itself back into 8th-seed contention.

