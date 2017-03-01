Seth Curry continued his amazing run ...

Seth Curry continued his amazing run during the Mavsa 104-89 win over OKC

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WWWZ-FM North Charleston

It's the fifth time in the last six games Curry has scored at least 20 points in a game.That includes the career-high 31 points he tallied against Minnesota on Feb. 24."He's playing terrific and he's been gathering momentum all year," coach Rick Carlisle said. "He's making plays, doing a good job defensively and getting the ball in the basket for us."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWZ-FM North Charleston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
News Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14) Jun '14 Bill Russell Fan 64
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 279,348,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC