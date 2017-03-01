Seth Curry continued his amazing run during the Mavsa 104-89 win over OKC

It's the fifth time in the last six games Curry has scored at least 20 points in a game.That includes the career-high 31 points he tallied against Minnesota on Feb. 24."He's playing terrific and he's been gathering momentum all year," coach Rick Carlisle said. "He's making plays, doing a good job defensively and getting the ball in the basket for us."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWZ-FM North Charleston.