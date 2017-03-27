Rick Carlisle a valuable asset for Mavericks owner Mark Cuban
As far as Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is concerned, one of the best moves he's made since purchasing the team more than 17 years ago was hiring Rick Carlisle as head coach. From Cuban's perspective, having a top-notch coach is just as critical to success as finding a top-notch player.
