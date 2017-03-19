Rex Tillerson Extends Olive Branch to North Korea

Seongju residents protesting against the government's decision to deploy a US THAAD anti-missile defence unit in Seongju county South Korea 21 July 2016 USA secretary of state Rex Tillerson has sought to defuse growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula by telling Pyongyang that it "need not fear" America. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reach to shake hands at the end of a joint press conference following their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Saturday, March 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.