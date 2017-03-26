MARCH 25: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks on March 25, 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors Republic.