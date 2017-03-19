PBA: Phelps powers Phoenix to victory

Eugene Phelps wreaked havoc in his return for a short stay to the country, scoring a career-high 53 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in leading Phoenix to a 118-116 double overtime victory over Blackwater yesterday in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome. Raymond Almazan of Rain or Shine beats Asi Taulava of NLEX for possession in their PBA Commissioner's Cup game Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

