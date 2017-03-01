Paul Millsap helps Hawks hold off ral...

Paul Millsap helps Hawks hold off rallying Mavericks 100-95

1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Millsap banked in a shot off a spinning drive with 30.5 seconds remaining, and the Hawks held off the rallying Dallas Mavericks for a 100-95 victory Wednesday night. Millsap took a pass from Dennis Schroder at the top edge of the lane, dribbled to his left, twirled back to his right and knocked down the shot over Dorian Finney-Smith, giving the Hawks a 96-95 lead after they squandered a 12-point edge.

