Pacers final score: Pacers escape Heat 102-98
The Indiana Pacers climb back in the win column with a come-from-behind victory over the Miami Heat . The Pacers led most of the night and did a solid job keeping the Heat at arm's length for much of that time, but an eight point lead halfway through the fourth wasn't enough to coast on, as the Heat scored nine straight points on threes to take a 94-93 lead with four minutes remaining.
