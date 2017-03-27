Pacers blow fourth quarter lead in 11...

Pacers blow fourth quarter lead in 115-114 loss to Timberwolves

12 hrs ago

A questionable call on the Indiana Pacers in the final four seconds pushed them into another frustrating loss, but despite whether the Two Minute Report will clear up any potential wrongdoing on Jeff Teague reaching for a flailing Ricky Rubio after Rubio fell into his own teammate, the Pacers put themselves in position to take on another disappointing loss in what amounts to a disappointing season on a bi-nightly basis. All tied for 5th in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks went on the road and smacked around the Hornets .

