Nowitzki scores 23, leads Mavericks over Nets 111-104
Dirk Nowitzki had 23 points and nine rebounds, J.J. Barea scored 20 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 111-104 Sunday. Brook Lopez scored 27 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 18 for the Nets.
