Noel returns but Matthews out in Mavs' game at Wizards
Forward Nerlens Noel will return for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in Washington, but guard Wesley Matthews is out with a calf injury. The sixth overall pick in the 2013 draft, Noel is averaging 11.3 points and 9.0 rebounds.
