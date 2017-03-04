Nikola Vucevic scores 25 points, Magi...

Nikola Vucevic scores 25 points, Magic beat Heat 110-99

Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points and Aaron Gordon had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help the Orlando Magic beat the Miami Heat 110-99 on Friday night. The Magic beat the Heat for the third straight time to win the season series 3-1.

