Nerlens Noel expecting warm reception from tough Philly fans
Dallas center Nerlens Noel will be facing Philadelphia for the first time since the Sixers traded him to the Mavericks on Feb. 23. Dallas center Nerlens Noel will be facing Philadelphia for the first time since the Sixers traded him to the Mavericks on Feb. 23. Dallas center Nerlens Noel will be facing Philadelphia for the first time since the Sixers traded him to the Mavericks on Feb. 23. Dallas center Nerlens Noel is settling in with Dallas. His sister Nashdah and mother Dorcina attended a Mavericks game last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC